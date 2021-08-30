Veteran Congress leader from Palakkad, A.V. Gopinath on Monday announced his resignation from the party.

The resignation is the first following the rejig of the 14 district Congress Committee presidents on August 28.

Gopinath represented the Alathur Assembly constituency during the 1991-96 period and later lost.

He was among the probables for the new Palakkad district committee president post, but it was given to another leader.

“For the past five decades, I gave my life to this party and with a bleeding heart, from this moment, I am no longer a Congressman as I have resigned from the primary membership of the party. It will take a time for me to come to terms with this decision and I have not decided on what my future is going to be,” said Gopinath.

Gopinath, known for his clean image and demeanour, said he has the highest regards for all the top Congress leaders, but he said he decided to quit because he just cannot any longer continue like this.

Gopinath, in the past, was the Palakkad district Congress Committee president.

–IANS

