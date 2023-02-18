The Congress-led opposition in Kerala is mulling legal remedies following several instances of its workers being taken into preventive detention from roads where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan travels.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Saturday said the situation is such that none can move out on the streets when Vijayan is out.

“Fail to understand why so many of our party workers are being taken into preventive custody. This is not acceptable and we are seeking legal advice against it. Sadly, no one can step out even for a cup of tea, if Vijayan is passing by. This has to end,” Satheesan said, adding that even the apex court has ruled against preventive detention.

Earlier in the day, Vijayan was travelling to Palakkad when a few Congress workers were taken into preventive custody.

“It’s better Vijayan sits at home as he is now moving around in a convoy of 40 vehicles, a first by any chief minister. It will be good if he and his party remember their experience in West Bengal,” added Satheesan.

