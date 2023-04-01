Even as the ruling LDF in Kerala on Saturday celebrated its second anniversary of retaining power in the 2021 Assembly polls, the Opposition staged a protest observing it as black day.

Leading the protest, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said that Kerala has become the most debt-trapped state due to the “misrule” of Vijayan.

“Despite Rs 5,000 crore burden passed on to the people by the state government, Chief Minister Vijayan is on a celebration mode by coming out with advertisements to celebrate the anniversary. The people are being burdened with an additional Rs two on fuel products starting Saturday which will lead to an all round price hike,” said Satheesan.

Petrol in Mahe (part of Puducherry) which is sandwiched between Kannur and Kozhikode district is cheaper by Rs 15 per litre, while diesel is cheaper by Rs 13 as compared to Kerala.

“The Vijayan government has become a dismal failure as it’s unable to collect taxes. Vijayan should come clean on the role of his intervention in giving succour to the Chit fund business owned by Gokulam Gopalan. The state treasury has gone dry and no payments above Rs five lakhs were being paid. Things are in a total mess,” added Satheesan.

Meanwhile, Vijayan has come out with numerous advertisements in the media as part of the second anniversary celebrations saying his government has put its best foot forward in the building of a ‘new Kerala’.

