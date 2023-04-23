Rajya Sabha MP and Kerala Congress (M) Chairman Jose K. Mani has demanded the Central government to raise the minimum support price (MSP) of rubber to Rs 250/kg.

The price of rubber is an issue of contention in Kerala after the Thalassery archbishop of Roman Catholic Church, Mar Joseph Pamplany had demanded Rs 300 per kilogram MSP for rubber. At a public programme in March, he had said that the Catholic Church would vote for that political party which raises the rubber price to Rs 300 per kilogram.

The statement of the bishop was construed as a move of the Catholic Church to come close to the BJP which is ruling the country. The State Congress and the ruling CPI-M had come out strongly against the Catholic Church reaching out to the BJP.

Presently, the rubber price per kilogram is Rs 170 leading to major heartburns for the rubber farmers who have a dominant presence in several districts of Kerala.

The Kerala Congress (M), a predominant political party of the Roman Catholics, is now part of the ruling Left Democratic Front and the demand of Jose K. Mani is considered as a move by the Left Front to put pressure on the BJP in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit on Monday. The Prime Minister will be participating in a public programme, YUVAM where he is scheduled to address one lakh youths in the age-group of 18-35.

Modi will also flag off the first Vande Bharat train allocated to Kerala on Tuesday.

