Kerala Congress President’s faux paus leaves many fuming

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K. Sudhakaran has come under attack from not just the CPI-M but even his party men after he purportedly made ‘pro-RSS’ comments.

On occasion of Children’s Day on Monday, Sudhakaran said that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had struck a truce with “communal fascists” for democracy’s sake by agreeing to accommodate Jan Sangh founder and RSS leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in the Cabinet.

A few days before on November 9, he said Congress workers had protected the RSS offices during his heydays at his home town-Kannur, when it came under duress from the Left forces.

Soon realising that it may spell trouble, he corrected and said it was a slip of his tongue, but a trail of emails from his party men by then had reached the AICC office in Delhi.

On Tuesday, senior leader Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, said that he spoke to Sudhakaran and he explained in detail what had happened and things have now settled down.

However Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V.D. Satheesan said this is of a serious nature and discussions will take place with party seniors.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League, second biggest ally of the Congress, is also upset and is meeting on Wednesday to discuss the remarks made by Sudhakaran.

CPI-M including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a field day in slamming Sudhakaran as the two are known rivals for the past several decades and both hail from Kannur.

But State BJP President K. Surendran said he knows that Sudhakaran’s mind and thoughts are with the BJP and there are quite a few Congressmen who have such a thought and the truth is they have no other option left.

20221115-171803

