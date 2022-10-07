INDIA

Kerala contractor threatens to jump from coconut tree if not paid for his work

Palliyodu village in the capital city outskirts is in news since Friday morning as a man, a contractor by profession, is perched atop a tall coconut tree and threatening to jump down if he does not get his dues.

He is sitting on the coconut tree opposite a house, which he built as a contractor, but the owner is refusing to pay the money.

Suresh says he has to get a balance of Rs 4.80 lakh from the house owner and all his attempts to get it went futile.

A large number of locals besides police and Fire Force officials are convincing him to come down and that the matter can be amicably settled.

But an adamant Suresh said he will come down only after the money is deposited in his bank account and he gets an SMS alert on his mobile.

Suresh says he has been pursuing this for a while but, even the police did not help him and hence he has resorted to it.

As the news spread, various TV news channels have also joined in and are giving live telecast and airing his needs on the news bulletins and his needs which he is saying.

He is waving the bills and the account statements and is now sending it on WhatsApp to the concerned to prove that his demands are genuine.

