An officer with the Kerala Police, A.J. Babu, is absconding after being charged by the SC/ST Commission for abusing a Scheduled Tribe girl who was a victim of sexual assault.

The 17-year-old girl from Wayanad district was lodged at a children’s home. During her counselling in July, she had narrated the ordeal she faced at the hands of Babu, who is an additional sub-inspector in Wayanad.

According to the girl, she was taken to Ooty by the police as part of the investigation into her sexual abuse where Babu allegedly physically abused her and also used sexual expletives against her.

The girl also accused Babu of clicking her photographs without her consent. The woman police officer and another cop accompanying them had gone out of the vehicle when Babu made advances toward her.

Social activist P.E. Usha told IANS, “Stringent action should be taken against the accused. However, though the incident occurred in July, the police did not file a case against Babu until the news came out in the media. The police are now saying that the officer is absconding. He will now try to get an anticipatory bail and the police will provide support to him. Women, the downtrodden and the poor are now afraid to go to the police station, as it is turning into a place where they don’t get justice.”

She added that Babu would not have dared to make advances towards the girl had her relatives accompanied her.

Usha also said that the girl was already vulnerable and this abuse on the part of a police officer has caused her further mental trauma.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, P.R. Sunu, the SHO at the Coastal Police Station in Kozhikode, was arrested on charges of gang-rape. According to the police, the officer had served a jail term in another similar case of abusing a BTech engineering syudent under the pretext of marrying her.

