INDIA

Kerala couple enters into suicide pact, man dies, woman backs out

NewsWire
0
0

A 31-year-old man died while his lover with whom he had entered into a suicide pact, developed a cold feet and chickened out at the last moment in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, sources said on Tuesday.

As part of the pact, the two checked into a hotel where the man died, while the woman failed to muster the courage.

On Monday night, on hearing the woman’s cries, the hotel staff rushed to the couple’s room only to see the man hanging and blood oozing out of the woman’s ears.

Soon, the police arrived and rushed her to a local hospital, which referred her to the Kottayam Medical College hospital.

According to the woman, the two had decided to die together for which they checked into a hotel where they consumed some medicines and the man hanged himself to death, while the woman got afraid and started to scream.

They had checked into the hotel on Sunday, and when the woman who hails from the state capital, failed to return home, her relatives registered a missing complaint at their local police station.

A probe has been launched into the incident.

20221213-110002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC reinstates woman judicial officer, who quit citing sexual harassment charges...

    Babil tells how dad Irrfan Khan helped him meet God

    Teachers’ recruitment scam: Role of some school sub-inspectors under CBI scanner

    Assam police Special Cells to provide emotional, social support to women