Kerala couple’s wedding invitation goes viral after Army’s appreciation

A Kerala couple’s wedding invite that addressed the Indian Army garnered lavish praise and went viral as soon as it was shared on social media, after gaining the army’s recognition and praise.

Rahul, an assistant bank manager in Coimbatore and Karthika, an IT professional in Technopark, penned a handwritten note in their invitation card, thanking the army for their relentless service along with inviting them to their wedding ceremony held on November 10, in an auditorium near the Pangode military station.

The letter began with the salutation “Dear Heroes”.

It stated: “We (Rahul and Karthika) are getting married on November 10th. We are truly thankful for love, determination, and patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us.”

The army took to its official Instagram handle to extend wishes to the pair.

The army tagged the groom in their post along with adding a picture of the invite with the caption: “Best Wishes. #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever.”

As a token of the army’s response, the Pangode Military Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma felicitated the couple at the station on Monday, where they were welcomed with a bouquet.

The Station Commander conveyed the army’s deepest appreciation for their adorable marriage invite and interacted with the couple. He also presented them with a memento.

He advised the couple to strive for contributing towards nation building.

He added: “To be in uniform or not, the contribution of every citizen is valuable and the army’s existence depends upon the citizens.”

