Kerala on Wednesday saw its daily new Covid cases touch a new high with 31,445 people turning positive after 1,65,273 samples were tested, taking the test positivity rate to 19.03 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

The last time the TPR crossed 19 per cent was in May this year.

The statement also said that 20,271 people turned negative taking the total active cases to 1,70,292.

The day also saw a new high of 215 deaths, taking the death toll to 19,972.

Ernakulam district recorded a high of 4,048 new cases.

The day’s figures came out a few hours after the Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan demanded Vijayan to break his silence as Covid is raging in the state.

Vijayan of late has not met the media and he interacts through daily Covid statements only.

Satheesan said that they have been observing the Covid situation which is not good and the CM has turned to be a mute spectator.

“Just look into the figures and Covid is raging. Kerala leads the country in all indicators. We demand that the present expert committee which is taking care of the Covid affairs be reconstituted as it has failed miserably. Does anyone know that the minutes of the expert committee from July this year is not being given out. Data regarding Covid is being kept under the carpet and till now about 13,000 Covid deaths have been declared as natural deaths. Everything is in a mess in Kerala,” he alleged.

Satheesan said they have no intention to politicise this issue and all they want is that the suffering of the people should end like it has happened in other states.

–IANS

sg/vd