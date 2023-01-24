CPI-M’s firebrand leader Chintha Jerome, currently the chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission, was on Tuesday caught napping as a government order contradicted her previous stand.

An order that surfaced in the media stated that, based on her request, the salary arrears for 18 months amounting to Rs 8.50 lakhs had been sanctioned.

Jerome, however, had said last month that she did not make any request to collect her salary arrears.

She had also challenged the media to come out with evidence of her requests.

Jerome had also said earlier that when she gets the arrears, it will be given to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The salary for the Kerala State Youth Commission chairperson is Rs 1 lakh per month.

However, when she joined, the salary was not fixed and she was given Rs 50,000 per month.

Last month, when the news — regarding the pending arrears, was reported for the first time, there was an outcry with many stating that this is happening at a time when the state is going through one of its worst ever crises, and numerous social welfare pensions for the poor and downtrodden were in arrears.

Besides, according to sources, contractors engaged in doing government work have arrears of Rs 12,000 crore.

