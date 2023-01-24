INDIA

Kerala CPI-M leader’s ‘lie’ exposed in govt order

NewsWire
0
0

CPI-M’s firebrand leader Chintha Jerome, currently the chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission, was on Tuesday caught napping as a government order contradicted her previous stand.

An order that surfaced in the media stated that, based on her request, the salary arrears for 18 months amounting to Rs 8.50 lakhs had been sanctioned.

Jerome, however, had said last month that she did not make any request to collect her salary arrears.

She had also challenged the media to come out with evidence of her requests.

Jerome had also said earlier that when she gets the arrears, it will be given to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The salary for the Kerala State Youth Commission chairperson is Rs 1 lakh per month.

However, when she joined, the salary was not fixed and she was given Rs 50,000 per month.

Last month, when the news — regarding the pending arrears, was reported for the first time, there was an outcry with many stating that this is happening at a time when the state is going through one of its worst ever crises, and numerous social welfare pensions for the poor and downtrodden were in arrears.

Besides, according to sources, contractors engaged in doing government work have arrears of Rs 12,000 crore.

20230124-190005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Sulli Deals’ app creator arrested; sent to 4-day police custody (Ld)

    Incentivise investments in health sector, Supriya Sule to Sitharaman

    Need behavioral shift towards organ donation: Mandaviya

    UP jails vulnerable to HIV spread