INDIALIFESTYLE

Kerala CPI-M MLA complains after breakfast cost him Rs 184

NewsWire
0
0

CPI-M legislator and trade union leader P.P. Chitharanjan said he was shocked to get a hefty bill from a local restaurant at his home district-Alappuzha where he had breakfast.

“All I had was five appom and an egg curry (Rs 100) which had two eggs and some gravy and the bill came to Rs 184. I was shocked and I asked if there was a mistake in his bill. When the answer came that the bill was correct, I decided to register a complaint and did it with the Alappuzha district collector,” said Chitharanjan, who represents the Alappuzha assembly constituency.

“The appom was so thin that if a fan is put it might just fly off. How much does an egg cost, may be Rs 4 or Rs 4.50 and a kilogram of onion costs Rs 15 and see the bill I got. For me an extra Rs 10 might not matter, but that’s not the case with many others,” added the legislator.

He went on to add that there was no air condition either.

On Saturday, the complaint that he had given appeared to have effect and Food Safety officials swooped down in the locality and went around the restaurants and found out that some hotels had no price list of what they serve.

Later the authorities decided that hotels and restaurants will be classified based on their facilities and there will be a uniform price list.

Many restaurants and eateries are finding it tough as the cost of cooking gas has skyrocketed and not to mention of price of vegetables and other essential commodities.

20220402-144610

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa to subsidise airport landing, parking fees to promote international tourism:...

    Urban polls in Odisha to be held without Covid curbs

    ISL 2021-22: Shield winners Jamshedpur favourites against Kerala (preview)

    Battle for UP: Modi appeals to first-time voters