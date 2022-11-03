INDIA

Kerala CPI-M MP A.M. Ariff injured in car accident

The lone CPI-M Lok Sabha member from Kerala, A.M. Ariff, suffered injuries on Thursday after the car he was driving hit a lorry at his constituency in Alappuzha.

The incident took place near KVM Junction in Cherthala when the car rammed into the lorry. While the front portion of the car was badly damaged, Ariff suffered injuries on his legs.

He was brought out of the car with the help of fire officials, who immediately rushed him to the hospital.

Ariff was travelling alone in the car.

