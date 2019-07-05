Kerala CPI-M secretary’s son appears before police, agrees to DNA test

Mumbai/Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 (IANS) Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Monday appeared before the Mumbai police and agreed to undergo a DNA test in the rape case filed against him. Binoy was last week granted bail by the Dindoshi court in Mumbai.

On June 13, a 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman had filed an FIR at the city’s Oshiwara police station alleging that Binoy had sexually exploited her for several years on the promise of marriage and they also had an eight-year-old child.

According to the complaint, the woman entered into a relationship with Binoy while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and till 2015, he even used to send her money every month. She filed the FIR after coming to know that Binoy was already married.

Granting him bail, the court asked him to appear before the Oshiwara police for a month every Monday. He has also been asked to cooperate with the police team in case it demands a DNA test.

Sources in the know of things said that Binoy agreed to undergo the DNA test during his appearance before the police. “He will do the needful during his second appearance before the police next Monday,” sources said.

–IANS

sg/rtp