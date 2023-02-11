A day after media reports that CPI-M’s state committee meeting had given the green signal to form a committee to probe allegations levelled against two party stalwarts, state Secretary M.V. Govindan on Saturday dismissed these as rubbish.

“You (media) weave stories and you give reports but the fact of the matter there is not going to be any probe at all against anyone,” a peeved Govindan told the media at Palakkad.

According to media reports, Friday’s party state committee meeting saw unprecedented scenes when two veterans, both hailing from Kannur and both having the same surname, took on each other following which a committee was formed to probe the allegations levelled against both the sides.

The trouble began in December last year when at a state committee meeting, P. Jayarajan, who is the chairperson of the state-run Khadi Board, alleged that E.P. Jayarajan, the present Left Democratic Front convenor and former state Industries Minister, and his family had “amassed huge wealth”.

Two days later, the close aides of E.P. Jayarajan accused P. Jayarajan of having links with a gold smuggling gang, accusing him of failing to submit proper account statements of election expenses when the latter was the CPI-M candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Vadakara constituency.

And when this became public, it was a free for all, especially as more information came out which pointed out that E.P. Jayarajan’s son and wife are company directors, who own a Rs 30 crore Ayurveda resort in Kannur that was opened in 2019, something which P. Jayarajan had hinted at.

With the media having a field day, the party went into a huddle and decided to see that there is no more washing of dirty linen in public and things went quiet in the party while the Politburo also played it down and feigned ignorance about the matter.

And now with Govindan clearly stating that there is not going to be any probe, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said it is not the party which has to probe such allegations as it involves black money and hence it should be probed by the appropriate agencies.

