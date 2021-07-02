When it comes to discipline, it’s difficult to beat the CPI-M as it has wielded the sword of discipline on new legislator K.P. Kunjahammed Kutty, a senior party leader, who won from the Kuttiyadi constituency in Kozhikode district.

The Kozhikode district CPI-M committee met the other day and found out that it was the aspiration of Kutty for the seat, which led to the massive outrage and decided to relegate him from the district committee to a lower committee.

The decision will be ratified at the party state committee meeting to be held here next week.

However, Kutty has filed an appeal against the decision, but was not available for any comment.

The reason for this is after reports surfaced just before the April 6 Assembly election, that this seat has been given to new ally-Kerala Congress (Mani).

This led to a never before seen massive outrage in the constituency by angry party workers and the protests went for hours and was beamed live by all the TV channels.

The demand of the protesters was that this seat should be given back to Kutty.

Finally , the CPI-M took back the seat from Kerala Congress (Mani) and Kutty won with a slender majority of 333 votes.

What hurt the party top brass most was the slogan shouting then which said ‘they have the might and the control to see that they will be able to make the party reverse their decision’.

–IANS

sg/dpb