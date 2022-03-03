INDIA

Kerala CPI-M woman minister expresses unhappiness over attitude of male members

By NewsWire
At the CPI-M’s 23rd state party conference underway in Kochi, Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu is reported to have expressed her displeasure at the attitude of the male leaders towards the women members.

Sources mentioned that Bindhu minced no words and said the attitude of male leaders towards the women members in the party is bad.

She went on to add that things go from bad to worse, if a complaint is raised.

Bindhu, now a retired college teacher, is a first time legislator and was a surprise choice in the second cabinet of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Earlier, she had served as Mayor of the Trissur Corporation.

Bindhu is wife of former Rajya Sabha member A. Vijayaraghavan, who is the convener of the ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front.

The four-day conference will end on Friday and is being held after a break of four years.

