INDIA

Kerala CPI unhappy over CM Vijayan’s style of functioning

NewsWire
0
0

The CPI — the second biggest ally of the ruling Left government — has voiced its displeasure over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of functioning.

In a recent meeting of the CPI’s Kollam district unit, which was attended by Cabinet Minister J. Chinchurani, criticism was mounted at the way the government is functioning. Chinchurani, however, remained silent throughout the meeting.

Among other issues, the traffic disturbance caused by Vijayan’s big convoy of vehicles was also slammed at the meeting. Speakers described this convoy as nothing but sheer arrogance of Vijayan.

Incidentally, the CPI Kollam unit is one of the most powerful party units. They won all the three seats they contested in the 2021 Assembly polls, besides helping CPI(M) and other allies to win in six other seats.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said, “The CPI is jittery because anything to do with the Left governance affects them too and, hence they have decided to fire the first salvo.

“The Kollam unit of the CPI is upset not just with Vijayan, but also against their state secretary Kanam Rajendran who has always been a staunch supporter of Vijayan. Unlike his glorious predecessors, who often acted as a corrective force, Rajendran for some reason appears to be a mere Yes man of Vijayan,” said the critic.

Vijayan’s style of functioning in the Assembly has become a talking point as he appears to avoid questions that are posed to him in the floor of the Assembly, and the Congress-led opposition has been on a warpath against him.

Of late Vijayan appears to have gone into a shell and it began ever since the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh levelled serious allegations against him and his family. She alleged that they were indulging in gold and currency smuggling.

20230320-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh leaves Shivpal guessing on alliance status

    Delhi’s Bharat Darshan Park to showcase more artwork from states

    Meta opposes CCI probe in Delhi HC, says FB can’t be...

    Severe cold intensifies in J&K; Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus...