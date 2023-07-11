The CPI — the second biggest ally in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala — is reportedly unhappy over the manner in which the CPI(M) is tackling the Uniform Civil Code ( UCC) matter, as per party sources.

There was a needless hurry shown by the CPI(M) to tackle the contentious issue, they added.

According to the sources, though the national leadership of the CPI is yet to take it up, the Kerala unit is unhappy over the CPI(M)’s unilateral decision to invite IUML, the second biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF for a seminar on UCC.

To its relief, on Sunday, IUML decided to say a polite no for the invite.

What made the CPI state leadership uneasy is the tearing hurry with which the CPI(M) went ahead with the UCC as the Centre itself is yet to come out with the draft on the issue. “Why was the CPI(M) in a hurry to organise the seminar without discussing in the Left Democratic Front,” the sources asked.

Now, all eyes are on the CPI’s stand on the overtures of the CPI(M) towards IUML when it will take up during its upcoming national meeting.

