After a video of a brand new Rs 5 million-worth MINI Cooper purchased by the wife of a top CITU leader went viral, the CPI(M) launched a probe.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is the trade union wing of the CPI(M). The vehicle was purchased by the wife of P.K. Anil Kumar, who is the general secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Union, here.

Eyebrows were raised when the video showing the family of Kumar taking possession of the gleaming brand new MINI Cooper from the showroom came out.

Kumar said his wife bought the new car by availing a bank loan as she has a regular job at the Indian Oil Corporation.

Kumar recently was in the news when he by virtue of his post of general secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Union was seen verbally attacking a woman, who owns a gas agency, here over an employee issue.

Incidentally not long ago, state CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s using a similar car at a party event came under huge attack on how the poor man’s party leaders were engaging in a luxury.

Now, all eyes are on the CPI(M) probe. However, the findings in similar probes by the party have been kept as a closely guarded secret.

