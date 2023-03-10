State secretary of CPI(M) in Kerala M.V.Govindan will seek legal recourse against Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh for levelling fresh allegations against him.

On Thursday, Swapna Suresh in a Facebook live alleged that an intermediary – Vijesh Pillai – had offered her Rs 30 crore to withdraw allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, or else, state secretary M.V.Govindan would kill her.

Govindan, who is leading the party’s state-wide yatra, told the media on Friday that he is taking the challenge of both the Congress and the BJP.

“These parties have challenged me to take legal steps against her (Swapna). Yes, I will and there is no doubt about it. The CPI(M )is not scared of such statements, as we have full support of the people. Though a section of the media has failed to realise, we know that the people have now understood the mind games being played,” said Govindan and categorically denied knowing Pillai.

Meanwhile, Pillai told the media that he has already filed a complaint against Swapna with the Kerala State Police chief and will take a legal action against her.

“I will also take legal steps against her. I did meet Swapna in Bengaluru as part of starting a web series as I have a OTT news platform. Since Swapna is big news, I called her and told her about my business. She agreed to meet me in Bengaluru and we met on March 4. All what she said is totally false, as I spoke only about my OTT news platform. Though I hail from the same town as Govindan (Kannur), have only seen him on television. No idea what she is up to by airing things that we never discussed. Let her come out with the audio of the conversation,” said Pillai.

According to retired former NIA official T.K.Rajmohan said now that all the parties in these statements have clarified their views, only a proper investigation will bring out the truth.

However, reacting sharply to denial by Pillai, Swapna took to her Face book and said, “Now Mr Vijesh Pillai @Vijay Pillai admitted that he has met me. He has admitted about Haryana and Rajasthan. He has admitted that he has offered 30 crore. He has admitted that he mentioned the name of M.V. Govindan and Yusuf Ali. He has also admitted that he mentioned about the threat in the airport. He has also admitted that he has asked for the evidence relating to gold smuggling case. But he says that he mentioned the above in a different context,” wrote Swapna.

“Immediately after the incident I have taken proper legal action, including informing the matter to the police and also to the ED with supporting proof. The ED and police have already started taking action, including questioning Vijesh Pillai. Now it’s for the agency to investigate the matter and take it to a logical conclusion to find out the intention behind this incident and whether he has been sent by some one. He has now informed that he has filed police complaint against me for defamation and cheating,”.

“First of all I’m prepared to face the consequence of that legal action. But I’ve a doubt about his legal literacy. Now he’s challenging me to reveal evidence regarding my allegations. I take that challenge. I’ve already given those to the agency and I’ll produce the same before the court if he takes me to the court. I’m also prepared to face and fight the legal action proposed to be taken by M.V Govindan.

I still stand by words that I will continue to fight till I bring the entire truth out to the world,” added Swapna.

