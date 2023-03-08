State CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan on Wednesday came under heavy criticism over his alleged rude behaviour with a mike operator at a recent party rally.

Slamming the senior leader, the Thrissur unit of the Mike Operators body termed the behaviour “unacceptable”. It has left the aggrieved person deeply disturbed as he was humiliated in full public glare, they told the media.

“We are not demanding any apology but want to tell the leader that the mike operator is deeply sad and demoralised with the public admonishment. All the operator did was ask Govindan to move closer to the mike in the middle of his speech. Speakers should know to balance the mike when speaking was all what the operator said,” they stated.

The incident took place when the CPI(M)’s ongoing state-wide yatra reached Mala in Thrissur. When Govindan — who is leading the yatra — was speaking, the mike operator tried to adjust the mike and in the process ended up standing in front of him.

When the operator asked him to move closer to the mike, an angry Govindan asked him not to teach him how to use a mike and that the sound equipment was faulty.”

He then continued with his speech telling the gathering how a mike operator should function.

