Kerala deaf team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship

Kerala won the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 2nd Test National Cricket Championship here on Monday. They defeated Madhya Pradesh by six wickets in the finals.

The championship was hosted by Kerala Cricket Association. The two teams were represented by their captains, Sumit Bidwal- Madhya Pradesh & Jubil MP – Kerala.

Speaking about this championship, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA asserted, “We are delighted to close this very successful tournament with the support of our State Association, Kerala Deaf Cricket Association with close support by Kerala Cricket Association.

“It was a wonderful experience to be in Trivandrum with the two teams from Kerala & Madhya Pradesh at the ‘IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf’. Congratulations to the winning team Kerala and the runner up team Madhya Pradesh IDCA is grateful for all teams & officials sporting spirit who participated wholeheartedly in this championship.”

The event is being sponsored by its corporate partners KFC, Hero MotoCorp, INOX cinemas, Impact research & measurement, Kaizzen, LUDIZ & Era Fresh.

