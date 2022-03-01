INDIA

Kerala Drama School Dean arrested on rape charges

Dean of the School of Drama and Fine Arts in Thrissur was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a first year student.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the Thrissur West Police registered a case against S.Sunilkumar on Monday.

The alleged incident had taken place during the pandemic early this year, when regular classes were not being held and the student was staying at the residence of Sunilkumar, who was living in with his partner.

Sunilkumar assaulted the girl sexually in the absence of his partner.

The crime surfaced after the girl attempted suicide, following which angry students stgaed as protest at the institute and demanded action against the accused.

The Calicut University first suspended Sunilkumar and on Monday the local police in Thrissur registered a case against him.

A police official confirmed that Sunilkumar was arrested on Tuesday and taken for a routine medical check up.

