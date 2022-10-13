Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapilly, who has been absconding since a sexual assault case was lodged against him, reappeared on Thursday with a social media post claiming his innocence.

Caught in a sexual assault case, the Congress MLA’s anticipatory bail plea is scheduled to be taken up on Saturday.

He had gone incommunicado as his mobile phones were switched off. Even his personal assistant and his friend’s phones were not on.

In his social media post, he said he has done no wrong or anything against the law of the land.

He said God is his strength and that he will listen to his voters and takes on the woman by stating that criminal actions are gender neutral.

Stating that he is no trickster and not the one who goes after power, the MLA thanked all who are supporting him in crisis and those who withdrew their support. “Will live in the world till the last, honestly only,” writes the 44-year old beleaguered legislator.

Kunnappilly, a two-time Congress MLA, is in trouble after a female school teacher in the state capital levelled serious allegations against him, including assault and sexual harassment.

Last week, the teacher approached the Thiruvanthapuram Police Commissioner and complained that she was assaulted by the Congress MLA at the famous tourist destination at Kovalam near Thiruvananthapuram.

The teacher alleged that she was also assaulted while travelling in a car with Kunnappilly. The woman on Wednesday appeared before the media and said for the past few months they were allegedly in a close relationship, but after there was a change in his behaviour, she was trying to withdraw, which he was not allowing.

On Thursday, the lady presented herself before the Crime branch police who recorded her statement.

Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator V.D.Satheesan said that Congress is a party which has the highest regards for women and there will be no going back on this and they will take strict against wrongdoers, when proved.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Sudhakaran has already said if the allegations against his party MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly are proved, he will be immediately expelled from the party.

20221013-152201