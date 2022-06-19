Kerala Police arrested K.V. Sasikumar, a retired teacher and a former CPI-M councillor of Malappuram district on a complaint of sexual assault against children. The retired teacher is on bail in two other cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sasikumar, after his retirement from service, had put a Facebook post on his illustrious life as a school teacher which triggered a flurry of complaints against him by former students.

Several of his former students read his Facebook post and came out with startling revelations against the former teacher.

The teacher relinquished his ward councillor membership after the former student’s forum of the school lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police, Woman’s Commission, and State Human Rights Commission.

Sasikumar was a Mathematics teacher at Malappuram St Gemmas Girls higher secondary school. He was absconding after many students came out with allegations of sexual offences against him. The teacher was later nabbed from Wayanad district.

The teacher served prison term for three weeks and had come out on bail a couple of days ago when he was charged with a fresh case on a complaint filed by a former student.

