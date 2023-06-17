INDIA

Kerala: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal gets life term in POCSO case

NewsWire
0
0

Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was on Saturday sentenced to life imprisonment after the Ernakulam District POCSO court found him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The case surfaced in 2022, when he was already in jail in a cheating case, after his former domestic help petitioned the police that her minor daughter was raped by him in July 2019 at his place.

The young girl was promised higher education by Mavunkal. The Court found Mavunkal guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life.

In September 2021, Mavunkal hogged the headlines after a person who was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 10 crore by him, approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan which eventually led to the swindler’s arrest.

Mavunkal used to bring several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into a museum to house his ‘precious’ antiques, which he claimed included the “staff of Moses” and “two of the 30 silver coins that were taken by Judas to cheat Jesus Christ”.

The police said that he also displayed a throne said to be used by Tipu Sultan, as well as a huge collection of old Qurans, Bibles (Old Testament and New Testament), and old handwritten copies of the Bhagavad Gita.

When the case first surfaced, pictures of the now retired state police chief Loknath Behra and serving additional director general of police Manoj Abraham visiting the “museum” of Mavunkal at Kochi went viral.

As the matter went before the court, it asked how these top police officials never thought of how a museum like this can function as the rules are very clear. It also sought to know why the police set up a daily beat box at his house and the museum.

After his arrest in 2021 in the cheating case, he is currently serving a jail term .

20230617-132005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP releases 1st list of 59 candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls

    Nations doing what’s best for them, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on UK...

    Vijay Antony completes shooting his Kolkata portions for ‘Ratham’

    GRAP has failed to bring about any change in Delhi-NCR’s air...