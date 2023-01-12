INDIA

Kerala farmer dies after tiger attack

A farmer working at his field in Kerala’s Wayanad on Thursday was attacked by a tiger, and later succumbed following a cardiac arrest.

According to the locals at Puthuserry in Wayanad, the incident occurred around 9.30 a.m.

Thomas alias Sallu, 50, was immediately taken to the nearby Manathavady hospital with deep injuries on his hands and legs.

Being moved to a bigger hospital after preliminary first aid, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

The locals are up in arms and have expressed their deep anger against Forest officials, saying this is the first such incident when a tiger has reached human areas in their locality.

Following a huge protest in the area, the Forest officials have decided to capture the tiger using tranquilisers and a special team has been able to locate it.

The last time a human being was killed by a tiger attack in Wayanad was four years back and in the past one decade, this is the 49 death recorded in an attack by wild animals.

Of the 49, 41 deaths were on account of elephant attacks.

20230112-180002

