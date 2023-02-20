A farmer, who was part of an official delegation visiting Israel to learn about the latest farming techniques, failed to return along with the team which arrived here in the wee hours of Monday.

State Agriculture secretary B.Ashok and State Agriculture Minister P.Prasad, who led the 27-member delegation, termed it a “shameful” act by Biju Kurien of Kannur.

“Kurien was selected after due diligence by the local agriculture officials who verified his interest in agriculture. But running away from an official delegation is really bad and we are taking appropriate actions against him,” said Prasad.

According to those who returned, Biju went missing on Thursday night.

“He left the hotel stating that he needed to buy medicines and did not come back,” said a few of those who returned.

When he failed to return, Ashok reported the matter to the local police and the Indian Embassy besides the Kerala government.

Biju can legally stay till May in Israel till his visa expires.

Others accompanying him said he was always in touch with a few Keralites working in Israel.

Israel is home to numerous Keralite’s especially nurses working in the geriatric care segment.

