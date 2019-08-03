Kerala film director escapes from kidnappers

Thrissur (Kerala) Aug 8 (IANS) Kerala film director Nishad Hassan, who was kidnapped by three mask-wearing unidentified people, has escaped from captivity and was presently undergoing medical treatment near here, police said on Thursday.

Hassan was kidnapped on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, a police official said that Hassan has suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment.

“Hassan miraculously managed to escape from his kidnappers after spending almost a day in their captivity. Since he had suffered injuries he was taken to a hospital and is likely to be shifted to a state-run medical college,” said the official on the condition of anonymity.

“At the moment we believe what he has said. However, we are going forward with the probe. The injury marks on his body show that he has been tortured,” added the official.

Hassan’s wife was injured during the scuffle with the kidnappers when she tried to save her husband.

She said that the incident occurred when they were on the way to pray for the success of the film “Viplavam Jayikkanullathanu”, which was released last week.

According to her, a car overtook their vehicle and blocked the way. Three people alighted from the car and forcefully took Hassan away.

Initial probe reports have indicated that this could be the result of issues between Hassan and some producers.

The film “Viplavam Jayikkanullathanu” had raised eyebrows, even before its release, as it is said to be the longest uncut movie. The nearly two-hour-long film was made in a single shot.

