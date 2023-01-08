The Kerala Forest Department, which had constituted a team of 150 officials to capture wild tusker, codenamed Pandalur Makhana 2, failed in its attempt on Sunday, official said.

The forest team members told media persons in Wayanad that the elephant is within the reach of the team but could not dart it as it was with another elephant.

Wild tusker PM 2 had killed two people and was radio-collared by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department after it had forayed into Gudalur human settlement. It had reached the Sulthan Bathery town a couple of days before and attacked Subair Kutty who was walking along the footpath during early morning hours. The elephant was later driven into the forest area by Forest Department officials.

After several complaints from the local people, the state Forest Department has constituted a team of 150 men including veterinarians and the Rapid Response Force Team of the department, and two kumki elephants.

However, even after extensive combing on Sunday, the elephant could not be captured.

The Forest Department is planning to capture the rogue elephant and either relocate it to the deep forests or convert it into a kumki elephant at elephant sanctuary Muthanga where the elephant would be provided training.

Meanwhile, Muslim Youth League workers waved a black flag at state Forest Minister, A.K. Saseendran who had reached the area. However, the police escorted the minister to safety.

Saseendran, addressing media persons at Bathery, said: “The elephant is well under the control of the forest team and the team is behind it. However after dusk has set in, further movement was not possible and hence we will have to wait till tomorrow for further action.”

