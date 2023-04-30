INDIA

Kerala forest dept receives radio collar signal from relocated wild ‘Arikkomban’

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala forest department has received the first signal from the radio collar installed on the wild tusker code named ‘Arikkomban’ which has been relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Kumily.

The Chief Conservator of Forests, R.S. Arun IFS said that the department has received a signal from the wild tusker that was relocated into the PTR and said that they were monitoring the position of the animal.

It may be noted that the relocated wild tusker, ‘Arikomban’ was a menace to the families living in the Chinnakanal area and had reportedly killed seven people and broke open around 180 houses and shops to eat rice, sugar and other eatables.

The elephant, which is around 37 years old, was darted by a team of forest officials led by Chief Veterinary surgeon of Kerala forest department, Dr. Arun Zachariah on Saturday. He was finally pushed into the forest ambulance after a gruelling eight hour mission to capture him. Four ‘kumki elephants’ of the forest department assisted the team to push the elephant into the ambulance and relocate him to the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Dr. Arun Zachariah, while speaking to media persons on Sunday, said that the elephant has an injury on its trunk but would heal soon. He is relocated at a distance of around 21 km from the human habitation and this is to ensure that the elephant does not return to the human settlements and create nuisance.

20230430-111804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stalin makes surprise visit to BDO office, enquires about development works

    Creator of popular OTT sleuth ‘Eken Babu’ dies in Kolkata at...

    SC Panchayat president in TN complains of harassment due to caste

    Adani Sportsline becomes official partner of Indian Olympics Association