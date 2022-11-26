INDIA

Kerala: Former CPI-M MLA in a tight spot as eviction notice served to him

S. Rajendran, former CPI-M MLA, stared at more trouble as he was served a notice by the revenue officials to vacate his house, near Munnar in Idukki district, allegedly built on encroached government land.

Rajendran is a three-time legislator of the party.

Rajendran, who represented Devikulam assembly constituency from 2006 till he was replaced in the April 2021 assembly polls, was the supreme party leader in Munnar.

After that Rajendran and the party were at loggerheads over discipline. In January, he was suspended for a year from the party.

Trouble grew for him as few days back he was served a notice by the high ranking revenue officials that he will have to move out of his house, near Munnar as it’s built on encroached government land.

The notice also had a warning, if he fails to move out, he will be evicted forcefully.

Speaking to the media over the development, the beleaguered former legislator said he will not say who is behind this scheming.

“But I know, there are people behind this and I have decided to deal with this issue legally. I have already moved the court,” said Rajendran.

The woes of Rajendran began ever since he distanced himself from another big time party legislator and former State Minister M.M.Mani, who also hails from the Idukki district. When their relations became strained, Mani came under the chopping block.

In December last year, the Idukki district committee of the CPI-M had recommended the party state committee for the immediate action against him, which was promptly done, in January.

Rajendran was deeply upset when the party rejected his request to contest the 2021 April Assembly polls, for a fourth term.

Even though the party was able to retain the seat, it ordered a probe into his indifference. A two-member party probe committee recently reported its findings accusing him of gross indiscipline and recommended for stripping his party membership for a year.

Incidentally, Idukki district is the stronghold of the CPI-M where the mainstay of the party is the thousands of estate workers, as this area is dominated by cardamom and tea plantations and the party is divided between Rajendran and Mani.

Mani has been critical of Rajendran’s defiance and went to the extent of saying, “Rajendran was made a legislator for three terms (Devikulam Assembly constituency) besides he had a term as the President of the Idukki district panchayat. What more should our party give,” Mani had said then.

