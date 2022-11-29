INDIA

Kerala girl gang-raped in K’taka, 3 arrested

A Kerala girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bengaluru, and three people, including one from the fairer sex, have been arrested in this connection.

The incident occurred on Thursday but came to to the fore lately.

The victim, who works as a freelancer in a company, had booked a bike taxi to reach her house.

The police claimed that the girl was in an inebriated state when the bike taxi driver arrived on the spot. While travelling towards Neeladrinagar, she became almost unconscious.

Taking advantage of the situation, the bike taxi driver took her to his room with the help of his female friend.

Later, the accused and his another male friend gang-raped the victim in his room. When the victim regained consciousness, the accused let her free. However, he threatened her not to reveal about the issue to anyone.

The victim gathered courage and lodged a complaint with the police, post which the accused were arrested.

Details are awaited.

