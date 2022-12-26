INDIA

Kerala girl held with gold worth Rs one cr hidden in inner wear

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old girl was taken into custody outside the Kozhikode airport after it was found that she was carrying gold worth Rs one crore hidden in her inner wear.

Acting on a tip off, Malappurram Superintendent of Police (SP) Suchith Das and his team took the girl into custody after she had successfully cleared the Customs at the airport late on Sunday night.

Later on body examination, 1,884 grams of gold worth Rs one crore was found hidden in three packets attached to her undergarment.

The girl, Shahla, hailing from Kasargode arrived at the Kozhikode international airport from Dubai.

After getting through Customs, the girl was taken into custody by police outside the airport.

Initially, she resisted all the questioning and claimed that she was no carrier and she should be let off.

But the police, who were acting on a tip off, were not willing to let her go and their efforts turned futile after thoroughly inspecting her entire luggage.

It was after that she was subjected to a body examination and it turned out to be successful as gold to the tune of 1,884 grams of gold worth Rs one crore was hidden in three packets and was stuck to her undergarment.

The police then started a detailed probe into the gold smuggling to find out the real culprit, who enticed the teenager to carry gold.

20221226-102603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak PM under fire for ‘Women wearing very few clothes’ remark

    Mugdha Chaphekar to don the look of iconic Basanti from ‘Sholay’

    Jetty policy meant for private companies, scrap it: Goa Forward

    Tirupati by-poll referendum, our MPs will resign on loss: YSRCP