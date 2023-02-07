SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Kerala, Goa to play opening match of Santosh Trophy final round

NewsWire
0
0

Defending champions Kerala will take on Goa in the opening match at the Capital Football Arena when the final round of the Santosh Trophy begins on Friday.

The opening day of action will feature three games from Group A. After the Kerala-Goa clash, Odisha, hosting the tournament for the first time since May 2012, will play Maharashtra, while eight-time champions Punjab battle it out against Karnataka at the 7th Battalion Ground.

Group B, beginning the next day, features six teams as well, including direct final round entrants Railways and Services. They take on Manipur and Meghalaya, respectively, in their first matches. Last year’s runners-up West Bengal will start their final-round campaign against Delhi.

Matches are set to take place in three venues — Capital Football Arena, 7th Battalion Ground and the Kalinga Stadium. The last round of group matches may be played simultaneously across the three stadiums depending upon the standings after the penultimate round of games.

The top two teams from both groups will progress to the knockout rounds (semifinal and final) to be held in Saudi Arabia.

20230207-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart 4-0

    Premier League to decide its Europe contenders on Sun

    I-League: Gokulam drop points as title race heats up

    Apple, Spanish billionaire Ortega line-up to buy Manchester United: Report