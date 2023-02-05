INDIA

Kerala government likely to halve fuel cess to Re 1

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala government is likely to cut by half the proposed cess on petrol and diesel by Re 1, sources said, adding that the decision is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

In the 2023-24 Budget, state Finance Minister, K.N. Balagopal has given a shocker to the Keralites by imposing a cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel. This has led to several protests in the state with the opposition UDF warning of a series of agitations.

The ruling Left Democratic Front was in a spot following the heavy criticism from across the state and CPI-M state Secretary, M.V. Govindan had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday. Sources in the CPI-M told IANS that he told the Chief Minister that people, across the state, are unhappy over the cess imposed on petrol and diesel.

The opposition UDF which had announced a series of protests against the imposition of the cess will conduct a meeting on Monday and is likely to hold protest marches on Tuesday.

20230205-201803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K.L Rahul to fly to Germany for groin treatment; to miss...

    Prakash Raj: Eagerly await PM Modi’s reply to Telangana CM’s questions

    IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Large number of Indians blame BJP’s attempt...

    National Games, TT: Gujarat’s Harmeet, WB’s Sutirtha clinch men’s and women’s...