Kerala government is likely to cut by half the proposed cess on petrol and diesel by Re 1, sources said, adding that the decision is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

In the 2023-24 Budget, state Finance Minister, K.N. Balagopal has given a shocker to the Keralites by imposing a cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel. This has led to several protests in the state with the opposition UDF warning of a series of agitations.

The ruling Left Democratic Front was in a spot following the heavy criticism from across the state and CPI-M state Secretary, M.V. Govindan had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday. Sources in the CPI-M told IANS that he told the Chief Minister that people, across the state, are unhappy over the cess imposed on petrol and diesel.

The opposition UDF which had announced a series of protests against the imposition of the cess will conduct a meeting on Monday and is likely to hold protest marches on Tuesday.

20230205-201803