Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is on a collision course with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government, will not be able to stop the swearing-in of Saji Cherian as minister in the Kerala cabinet, as per the legal experts.

It may be noted that Saji Cherian resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet six months ago after allegations cropped up against the minister speaking against the Indian constitution in a public function.

The Governor, who is in New Delhi, had told media persons the other day that he would take the legal advice from his team and then only will proceed regarding the swearing-in of Saji Cherian.

However, sources in Raj Bhavan told IANS that the Governor has received legal advice that he would not be able to stop the swearing-in ceremony of Saji Cherian as in a democracy it was the prerogative of the Chief Minister to choose his cabinet.

The legal experts have informed Governor that he can only seek explanations and clarifications from the Chief Minister but cannot prevent the minister from swearing in.

Saji Cherian, who had resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on July 6, 2022, is all set to return to the cabinet after six months in political wilderness.

He is slated to join the cabinet after an investigation by a Kerala Police DySp gave him clean chit in the complaint alleging that he had insulted the Indian constitution while addressing a public programme.

