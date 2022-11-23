INDIA

Kerala Governor Khan seeks action taken report against protestors

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday sought an action taken report against state government employees who participated in last week’s Raj Bhavan siege by the ruling CPI(M)-led Left supporters.

Though the march took place under a newly formed Education campaign movement floated by the CPI-M, those who took part were party workers and supporters of all the feeder organisations.

During the protests, the BJP activists were engaged in documenting the protests and have identified top seven state government employees attached to the powerful CPI-M backed staff unions.

Early this week, the top district BJP leaders called on Khan and presented documentary evidence which showed these employees, including women, taking part in the protest.

Khan, upon receiving the evidence, asked for a report from the chief secretary about the violation of rules by the employees.

Since the past few months, Khan and Vijayan have been engaged in regular rounds of verbal duels. Once the chief secretary’s report comes, the next round of exchange of barbs will begin as a special session of the state Assembly has been called on December 5.

20221123-101006

