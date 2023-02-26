INDIA

Kerala Governor opposes appointment of search committee for Malayalam varsity VC

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had shown signs of rapprochement with the state government, had again come out against it over the appointment of a search committee for the Vice Chancellor of the Malayalam University.

The Governor, in a letter to the state government on Sunday, questioned the rationale behind the appointment of such a committee, and asked as to how the government can ask Raj Bhavan to nominate a member to such a panel.

The Governor, in the letter written by the Raj Bhavan Secretary in his name, stated that the state government had not nominated a representative when the search committee was formed with the UGC representative.

The state Assembly had passed a bill curtailing the power of the Governor to appoint the Vice Chancellor of a university in Kerala. However, the Governor has not yet given his assent to the bill and this leads to the bill having no legal validity.

