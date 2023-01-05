INDIA

Kerala Governor’s nod to all Bills, save one removing him as Chancellor

NewsWire
0
0

On expected lines, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday signed 16 bills sent for his assent after being passed in the recent Assembly session last month.

However, he did not sign one crucial Bill, for which the special Assembly session was called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and seeks the removal of the Governor as the Chancellor of all the Universities in the state.

Khan had made it very clear that he will not sit in judgment on an issue which concerns him and now in all likelihood, this ‘controversial’ Bill will be sent to the President as he had said its contents relates to an issue where the Centre has a role to play.

Khan and Vijayan have been having an acrimonious relationship fsince the latter put his foot down over the appointment of the wife of Vijayan’s private secretary to a teaching post in Kannur University.

20230105-181402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Official suspended after order to create dummy accounts triggers row in...

    When Sunak celebrated Diwali at 11 Downing Street, took oath on...

    5 held in Tripura for assaulting BDO, govt officials

    Rupee gains 26 paise in afternoon trade to 79.20 against US...