The Kerala government will have to make a tough call on the request from a transgender couple, who has been blessed with a baby recently, and have now asked the hospital authorities to consider the trans father who delivered the child as the father in the birth records.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Sahad wrote “himself” into record books by becoming the country’s first transman to have become a father when “he” delivered a boy at the state run Medical College hospital at Kozhikode.

Sahad and 21-year-old Ziya Paval are A transgender couple in Kozhikode and for several months were gearing up to embrace parenthood after Sahad, a trans man, halted his transitioning process to get pregnant.

The couple have now approached the hospital authorities with the request that Sahad be recorded as the father and Ziya as the mother in the birth records of their newly-born baby.

The hospital authorities will forward the requests to the state government who will have to take the call.

Sahad is an accountant by profession, while Ziya is a dance teacher. They both have undergone hormone therapy as part of their transitioning process.

Incidentally it was after long discussions and deliberations, the couple, who have been living together for the past three years, decided to go for a child.

Sahad decided to become a man after the baby is delivered, and that process began when ‘her’ breasts were removed some time back and after the delivery, they are sourcing breast milk from the breast milk bank attached to the hospital.

20230211-201004