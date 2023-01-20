The Kerala government has decided to grant menstrual leave to students in all state-run higher education institutions.

The state Higher Education Department, in an order issued on Thursday, stated that girl students can now appear for their semester exams with 73 per cent attendance instead of the 75 per cent mandated under the University Rules.

Moreover, it also said that all female students above the age of 18 can avail up to 60 days pregnancy leave.

Earlier on January 16, State Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, R. Bindu, in a Facebook post, had praised the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) for being the first educational institution in the state to implement menstrual leaves. The minister had also announced that they will take necessary steps to implement a similar policy in universities across the state.

Countries like the UK, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Zambia have provisions for menstrual leaves.

Moreover, women employees in Bihar government services are eligible for two days special menstrual leave every month since 1992.

