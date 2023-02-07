INDIA

Kerala govt schools to get 36,366 more laptops

NewsWire
0
0

As part of beefing up the infrastructure in government schools, Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Tuesday said Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will deploy 36,366 more laptops in state-run schools. The laptops will be used for the IT Practical Examinations in the ongoing academic year.

Sivankutty said this is part of the Hi-Tech School and Hi-Tech Lab projects- the largest ICT project in education ever undertaken in India.

“It would also be the first time that AMC support and insurance coverage are facilitated to as many as 5 lakh ICT equipment at the same time,” said Sivankutty.

“The new supply of laptops will include 16,500 laptops for laboratories in Hi-Tech schools, 2,360 laptops through the new tender for Vidyakiranam project and 17,506 laptops through re-distribution through the Vidyakiranam project. This is in continuation to the 4.4 Lakh ICT equipment deployed in state schools as part of the Hi-Tech project worth Rs 760 crore,” said Sivankutty.

These laptops are equipped with either the Intel Core-i3 processor or Celeron processors.

The Minister further pointed out that KITE has facilitated annual maintenance contract support for 32,000 laptops for which the 5-year warranty expires from this year onwards. This would be expanded to 90,000 laptops and 72,000 projectors on expiry of their respective warranty.

20230207-155603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIADMK boycotts Governor address in TN Assembly

    Bringing back nostalgic swimsuit styles

    NGT seeks action against industries polluting Ganga in UP

    Kanpur tiger finds a new home in Gorakhpur