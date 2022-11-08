INDIA

Kerala Guv has lost his mental stability: CPI(M)

With the CPI(M) deciding to take the fight into the camp of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the party on Tuesday distributed leaflets written under ‘Save Education Collective’ slamming the governor and pointing fingers at his mental stability.

The article points out that Khan “has no clue of what the rights, responsibilities and duties of a governor are and instead he is just a tool of the Sangh pariwar forces”.

Confirming that the CPI(M) has declared an all-round attack, state party secretary M.V. Govindan said the only way forward was to bring out the people “against the unconstitutional and undemocratic style of functioning”.

“He (Governor) has lost his mental stability. On November 15, we will stage a never before seen protest when one lakh people will protest before the official residence of the Governor, here. Apart from that in all the other districts of the state protests will also be there,” said Govindan.

“We have already stated and announced that we will go to any extent to see that things are put in order and we will just not allow the governor to act according to his wishes,” added Govindan.

What has hurt the CPI(M) most is the way Khan took on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is widely regarded as a tough politician and his works in his younger days is often talked about to invigorate the present day Communists.

But, Khan took potshots at Vijayan as he is aware of the incident that happened many years ago when a young IPS officer pulled out his pistol and pointed it at Vijayan in the midst of CPI(M) protests, and Vijayan disappeared from the scene to return after changing his clothes.

