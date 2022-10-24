Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has issued notice to nine Vice Chancellors of the universities in the state, directing them to respond before 3 p.m. on November 5 on why they have not put in their papers as directed by him.

The Governor at a press conference said that he had directed the Vice Chancellors to resign before 11.30 a.m. on Monday (today – October 25), and has now issued showcause notice.

The notice has sought reason from the VCs behind their refusal to resign.

He said that the Supreme Court has directed the Kerala Technical University Vice Chancellor to resign from the post as her appointment was not in compliance with the UGC norms.

He also said that some Vice Chancellors were “really good” but need to abide by the Supreme Court verdict.

The Governor said that the process of appointing Vice Chancellors has to be started again and added that those who have been given showcause notice can re-apply and come back to the post. He said that he had acted after taking necessary legal advice.

The Governor also said that he had sympathies for the Vice Chancellors but the Supreme Court verdict was against them and said that the verdict of the apex court regarding the Kerala Technical University was crystal clear. He also said that the Supreme Court had not given relief to anyone.

The Kerala Governor also came out heavily against the ministers of the state and added that many of the ministers had “crossed the limits” in attacking him.

He said that he had never told that he would dismiss them, adding three ministers of the state had requested a personal appointment with him on October 22 but when he asked them to give that in writing they did not respond.

In a sarcastic tone, the Governor welcomed the agitation before the Raj Bhavan announced by the ruling Left Front on November 15, and said that he would make necessary arrangements to provide them tea and other refreshments.

In an oblique reference to the Chief Minister, the Governor said that “it was not me who had asked the media to get out”, adding he has high respect for the media.

He, however, said he would not allow party cadres masquerading as mediapersons in his press conference.

The Governor did not allow reporters of several media outlets having “inclination” towards different parties and organisations attend his press conference.

Khan also said that it was not he who had used the name media syndicate.

