Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and State Health Minister Veena George led from the front at various places as the state celebrated the International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

Khan inaugurated the state level celebrations organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Kerala Zone, at Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Taking part were Khan, his entire staff and members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, including students.

Minster Muraleedharan took part in the event near the world’s richest temple – Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, while George was among the students at the state capital city engaged in doing Yoga which was led by State Police chief Anil Kant.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s message was read out to the participants.

