Kerala Guv vs CPI-M govt spat to intensify, as fresh assembly session likely in Dec

The spat between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government is likley to worsen with the CPI-M planning to convene the state Assembly next month.

By calling for a fresh assembly session in December which will spill over to January, the CPI(M) will succeed in preventing Khan from delivering the customary Governor’s address.

Asked whether it is a “game plan”, Party state secretary M.V.Govindan on Saturday told the media that all such things are decided by the government.

The next eagerly-awaited event will take place on Tuesday when the CPI-M and its one lakh supporters lay a siege to Khan’s residence.

In response, an unfazed Khan asked them not to wait till Tuesday for the protest.

