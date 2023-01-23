The Congress-led opposition on Monday slammed the new found ‘friendship’ between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government as the customary Governor’s address was particularly “soft” on the Centre.

“This clearly shows that there has been a patch up between the Governor and CM Vijayan, and the Centre is also a beneficiary. The much debated difference of opinion that prevailed seems to be swept under the carpet and it is because of an alleged patch up deal,” said V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, Kerala Assembly.

“What is surprising is the softness shown towards the Centre in the address. Likewise the claims put forward in the address are nothing but a bluff. It speaks of media freedom, which is a big joke here. Then comes about giving a clean chit to the police force, which is totally a false one as everyday reports of the nexus between the police and criminals are out in the newspapers.

“Moreover, the plan implementation with just a quarter left for the present fiscal to end stands at an appallingly poor 47 per cent… and tells the whole tale,” said Satheesan.

Incidentally, things were not alright until the first week of January when it was a free for all between CM Vijayan and Governor Khan. This changed for the better, when Khan agreed to swear-in Saji Cherian and soon came the news that the Vijayan government will go forward with the customary Governor’s address in the Assembly.

The Vijayan government was earlier mulling to extend the Assembly session that was held in December into the New Year and thereby snub Khan.

But, after Governor Khan without a whimper of protest agreed to Saji Cherian swearing-in, a patch up took place.

