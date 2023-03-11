INDIA

Kerala hand chopping case: NIA announces Rs 10L reward for info on accused

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information on the whereabouts of one Sawad — the prime accused in the 2010 Kerala hand chopping case, an official said on Saturday.

Sawad is a resident of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

The case pertains to the chopping of a professor, T.J. Joseph’s right hand in July 2010 by the activists of the now-banned organisation, Popular Front of India. Joseph was attacked while he was on his way to home from Church along with his mother and sister.

The attackers told him that he was being punished for the alleged sacrilegious undertone of one of the questions he had framed during an exam at the college where he was teaching.

The case was later investigated by the NIA.

A special NIA court in 2015 convicted 13 people owing allegiance to the PFI.

However, the key accused in the case, Sawad, continues to be on the run since then.

20230311-171003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘RS didn’t witness any forced adjournment in 1st part of Budget...

    Raj CM santions Rs 30 cr for medicines, vaccines to counter...

    Are mineral resources driving German diplomatic presence in Balochistan?

    UP scribe booked for molesting nurse